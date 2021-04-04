Estrella Torres and ‘Dyango’ have formed one of the best pairs in I am, great battles, great celebrities, despite the fact that at first many people did not have faith in them. In the last edition of the program, the singer of Puro Sentimiento responded to the critics for her participation in ensuring that she is constantly striving to become one of the strongest participants in the competition.

“I have worked very hard together with Jairo because I know that the competition is very, very close,” he said during the contest rehearsals. “I am going to show all the little people that I can, that I have a lot stored inside me that I want to exploit and take out in each competition. I’m going to prove it, guys, I’m not going to fail you, I’m going to be one of the best, “she added.

The dyango copycat He also spoke about the criticism of Star Torres. Jairo Tafur confessed that he was very upset that his partner was judged hastily, without even having heard her sing along with him on the Yo soy stage.

“They put the prejudice that whoever sings cumbia does not sing anything else … I love it when work is shown on stage and that is what this wonderful lady is doing,” explained the competitor.

Estrella Torres remembers her casting in Yo soy

On March 28, through her official Instagram account, Estrella Torres recalled the casting of Yo soy to which she appeared imitating Myriam Hernández.

“I remember when I was a child I appeared at a casting with my daddy – who is now my angel – precisely in I am and I did not pass hey, but now I return after years with my name (Estrella Torres). I’m so blessed! ”The singer recounted.

