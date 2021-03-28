Estrella Torres, one of the participants of I am, great celebrities, he recalled that 2013 did not pass the casting for the imitation program, to which she appeared with the character of the balladeer Myriam Hernández.

With an emotional message on his account Instagram, the former member of Corazón Serrano was proud to have had the opportunity to once again step on the stage of I am and even more as a consecrated artist.

“I remember when I was a child I appeared at a casting with my daddy – who is now my angel – precisely in I am and I did not pass hey, but now I return after years with my name (Estrella Torres). I am so blessed! It is true that the timing of God is perfect, “he wrote.

Star Torres

Likewise, Estrella Torres, who sang “Eres” in Yo soy at the end of 2020, took the opportunity to thank all those who, from the beginning, have supported her in her singing career.

“Thank you family, friends and followers of this humble girl from Campanita – San José for believing in me, I will improve in every aspect of my career to give what you deserve. Not to mention the great companion who touched me, who now became a great friend, Jairo Tafur, I admire you, you are light, “he said in his Instagram.

Estrella Torres and ‘Dyango’ disagree due to a draw with Kate Candela and ‘José José’

During the rehearsals for Yo soy, great celebrities, Estrella Torres and the impersonator of Dyango were against their tie with ‘José José’ and Kate Candela in the penultimate edition of the program.

“I think that the comments should go hand in hand with the result. Even the public, we have read the comments later, they have not agreed with that tie, but we are going to give everything, “said the former member of Corazón Serrano.

Estrella Torres, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.