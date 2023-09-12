Last weekend marked a special moment in the life of the famous Peruvian singer Estrella Torres, who married Kevin Salas in both a religious and civil ceremony. The celebration was a dream event that brought together several well-known faces from the show, including Lesly Águila.

With a beautiful wedding dress, the cumbia singer dazzled everyone in the venue to marry the businessman, with whom she has shared a romance of more than two years. However, this love story has its roots in the world of music and a music video. Below, we will tell you more details about it.

How did the love story between Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas come about?

With a consolidated career as a singer in the successful bands Corazón Serrano and Puro Sentimiento, Estrella Torres decided to take an important step in her career as a solo artist in October 2021 with the release of her song ‘Ahí donde me ven’. In an unexpected twist of fate, this was the starting point for her love story with Kevin Salas, a bodybuilding enthusiast and model who would be the protagonist of the song’s video clip.

Estrella Torres married Kevin Salas in a romantic wedding. Photo: LR composition / María Pía Ponce

Estrella Torres herself could not help but share details of her relationship with Kevin Salas during an interview for the program ‘You are in all’ in 2021. With a smile on his face, The artist revealed how she fell in love with the model during the recording of the video clip. “It was love at first sight. We clicked, we looked at each other a lot and we talked a lot,” she said.

With a four-year age difference, Estrella Torres, 26, and Kevin Salas, 30, decided to go one step further and get engaged after just eight months of dating. By May 2022, they had already begun to live together, thus consolidating their love story that has captivated their followers and the general public.

What will be the honeymoon destination of Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas?

The former member of Corazón Serrano shared in an interview for ‘America today’ who have in mind to explore Europe with their husband. They have chosen to visit the Greek islands, which are home to beautiful and dreamlike places, such as Santorini and Mykonos.

What was the total expense of the marriage of Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas?

According to the wedding planner who was in charge of the celebration, the singer and the manager spent a significant amount of money, reaching a sum of 200 thousand soles to ensure that the wedding was a dream event.

The professional told Trome: “Estrella’s wedding had a cost of more than 200 thousand soles, not including the wedding dress. This figure only covers the expenses related to food, decoration and other details.”

How old is Estrella Torres?

Former member of Corazón Serrano, singer Estrella Torres was born in Pacasmayo, Peru, on July 7, 1997, making her currently 26 years old.

