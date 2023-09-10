Star Torres She moved into the married line last weekend after marrying Kevin Salas in a religious and civil wedding. The event was attended by various famous people, such as Lesly Águila; However, one of the moments that caught the most attention was the emotional and romantic reaction that the businessman had when he saw the singer entering the altar to give her the long-awaited “yes.”

How did Kevin Salas react when he saw Estrella Torres?

Last September 9, Estrella Torres wore a beautiful wedding dress and arrived at the place where she would marry businessman Kevin Salas, with whom she has had a romance for more than 2 years.

Upon entering the altar, the young woman could not help but break down and shed some tears as she walked accompanied by her mother. Upon meeting her now husband, he had an emotional and tender reaction. He kissed her on the forehead and tried to calm her down.. This fact was captured by the guests and some screamed with excitement.

What was Estrella Torres’ romantic message for her husband Kevin Salas?

In the middle of the ceremony, it was the interpreter’s turn to offer a few words to her brand new husband. Estrella Torres praised her partner’s kindness and made him a promise of love.

“I, Estrella Torres Albarrán, choose you, Kevin Ríos Salas, as my husband. “I promise to be faithful to you in good times and in bad times, in health and in illness, and thus love and respect you every day of my life,” he was heard saying. Minutes later, the couple sealed their union with a tender kiss.