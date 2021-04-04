Star Torres, who competes alongside ‘Dyango’ in I am, great battles, great celebrities, challenged his partner Tommy Portugal to a singing duel. The Puro Sentiment member was determined to continue standing out in each competition gala.

“I would like to face Tommy Portugal and ‘Mon Laferte’, it is because I already know the weak point of that couple. Love doesn’t count here, I’m sorry, “said the 23-year-old singer, who was cataloged by the members of the jury as” the revelation of the season. “

Estrella Torres and ‘Dyango’ defeated the duo made up of Tommy Portugal and ‘Mon Laferte’ in the first gala of the special edition of Yo soy. After the versus, the interpreter of “At the bottom there is a site” confessed that his girlfriend tends to make jokes about his victory.

“I feel good, happy. Well, when I don’t have to compete against her (Estrella Torres), obviously (I feel nervous) because in the first battle she won us. I’m waiting for us to get a ‘revenge’ out there ”, said Portugal.

“When he beat me that time he was ‘fucking’ me, but we always congratulate each other. Last week it went very well for both of us, we are happy, “added the artist, who has been in a relationship with Estrella Torres for seven years.

In conversations with the presenter Giovanna Valcárcel, Tommy Portugal assured that he does have marriage plans with his partner and explained that he had to postpone them due to the health crisis. “We want to do something nice, have guests, we are waiting for the pandemic to pass,” he concluded.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.