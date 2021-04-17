Estrella Torres and her family are going through very difficult times. The artist communicated through her social networks that her grandmother is in very poor health and is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

That is why the singer asked her followers to pray for her grandmother for her speedy recovery.

“I’m not about to make what happens to me public, but I need you with a prayer. My grandmother is in ICU, please I ask you to pray for her”Wrote the cumbia interpreter, who did not assure that her family member has contracted the virus.

Estrella Torres is moved to remember her father

A few days ago, Estrella Torres was a guest on Mujeres al Commander, in which she spoke about certain passages in her life. During the program they showed him some photographs next to his father, where he remembered many moments that he lived with him.

The interpreter could not help but break when she remembered her father and regretted that she could not be by his side to witness all that she has achieved as a result of her effort.

“He is now my angel. I would love for him to be present, seeing all my achievements, because it has always been his dream that I am standing here and that people can see me and know me, know my talent … I miss him too much, “he said.

