The grand finale of Artist of the year will be surprised by the reunion of Estrella Torres and Tommy Portugal on stage. The cumbia singer announced that she is preparing her last presentation with great enthusiasm and with the aim of raising the cup of Gisela Valcárcel’s program. She said that it was difficult for her to convince her ex-partner to support her in the contest.

“Since the public was asking for it, Tommy Portugal comes to reinforce me in the grand final, we are going to share the stage and I am very happy that he has agreed to be my reinforcement, I have to confess that it was difficult to convince him. With the show that we are preparing, together we are going to break it on stage, Tommy is a capo in the cumbia genre ”, he expressed.

YOU CAN SEE Estrella Torres on rumors of possible pregnancy: “My mother almost hung up on me”

Tribute to cumbia

The Estrella Torres and Tommy Portugal show will be held in honor of the musical genre that brought them to fame, the Peruvian cumbia. However, the former member of Puro Sentimiento revealed that she will also sing a romantic ballad by Luis Fonsi, which is precisely about a love breakup.

“It will be the first time I dance salsa, but I come with everything, I am not a girl who gives up easily. Also, I will pay tribute to the most representative songs of cumbia in Peru. And, to finish, I will sing a ballad with very special lyrics, I will sing “I don’t give up,” by Luis Fonsi, ”he added.

Tommy Portugal and Estrella Torres. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Estrella Torres after sentence in The artist of the year: “I will make your vote worthwhile”

She ended her relationship with Kevin Salas

Estrella Torres revealed that she ended her relationship with the model Kevin Salas, so she would have no problems meeting Tommy Portugal in The Artist of the Year.

“I no longer have a relationship with Kevin (Salas), I respect the decision he has made, just the same, to move forward, everyone is on their way, he has wished me good luck, and so did I,” said the young Cumbiambera.

He explained the reason for their separation. “The world where I am is very media and Kevin has not been able to deal with that, and I understand that and I wish him all the best. I have to continue with my career and I want him to be calm, “he said.

The grand finale of The Artist of the Year will be broadcast this Saturday at 9:00 pm on the América Televisión channel.