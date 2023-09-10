Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas They said ‘yes’ in a beautiful place in Pachacamac with their family and close friends. Among the best-known figures of local entertainment, the singer could be seen Lesly Águila, who was the bridesmaid of the former member of Corazón Serrano. The young woman, dressed in white, could not help but cry with joy as she walked to the altar to meet her now husband, Kevin Salas. The romance became known after Magaly Medina will protect the artist with the bodybuilder upon ending her relationship with Tommy Portugal, with whom she maintains a close friendship.

The young couple prepared a romantic dance for their guests in which they both showed off among their hundreds of guests. You could hear the famous hit ‘An Ideal World’ from the movie ‘Disney’s Aladdininitially performed by Ricardo Montaner.