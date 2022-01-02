Star Torres and Kevin Salas continue to enjoy their romantic relationship to the fullest. Therefore, on December 31, 2021 they got together to celebrate the New Year 2022 with a romantic dinner. After this pleasant meeting, the bodybuilder was immensely in love with the cumbia singer by dedicating a tender message to her through his official account of Instagram.

In his publication, the fitness model, who ranked third in the Mister Lima 2021 championship, expressed how excited he is to share his life with the former member of Puro Sentimiento. “The best of the year 2021 was finishing it by your side” , wrote.

Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas having a New Year’s dinner

This message from Kevin Salas On Instagram it did not go unnoticed by Estrella Torres, because shortly after seeing the publication, the singer replied: “Oh, my cute love, it was the best end of the year with you. Thanks for much love”.

Kevin Salas supports Estrella Torres after defeat at EADA

Despite not having won the final of The Artist of the Year, Estrella Torres was in third place and received a motivating message from her partner: Kevin Salas.

“For me you will always be a winner, I am very happy to be a participant in all your achievements, my champion. I love you, love, you will shine forever “, were the emotional words that the bodybuilder dedicated to the interpreter of” There where they see me. “

Post by Kevin Salas Photo: Instagram

Tommy Portugal talks about the romance between Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas

After his expected participation as a reinforcement in the final of The Artist of the Year, Tommy Portugal surprised by commenting on the romance between Estrella Torres, his ex-partner, and Kevin Salas.

“Yes, he (her boyfriend) is over there (on set). I respect the relationship of Estrella, I respect her a lot, and everything is fine, everything calm, “said the singer of” At the bottom there is a site “in statements to the press.