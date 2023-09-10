The former singer of Corazón Serrano Star Torres and bodybuilder Kevin Salas sealed their love in a romantic marriage. They dedicated emotional words to each other at the altar and gave each other a passionate kiss in front of everyone in attendance.

Estrella Torres joins the line of married women. Photo: composition LR/María Pía Ponce – URPI/LR

What did Estrella Torres say to Kevin Salas at the altar?

The young singer, who had arrived at the altar crying with emotion, dedicated some nice words to her now husband Kevin Salas. “I, Estrella Torres Albarrán, choose you Kevin Ríos Salas as my husband. “I promise to be faithful to you in good times and in bad times, in health and in sickness, and thus love and respect you all the days of my life.” the cumbia singer is heard saying.

