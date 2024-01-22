Star Torres She had a long relationship of more than seven years with the singer Tommy Portugal, but finally married her current partner, Kevin Salas, on September 9; However, Tommy and Estrella were not on bad terms and they demonstrated this when they crossed paths in a restaurant. The data revealed Star for 'Everything leaks', a Panamericana program hosted by Samu Suárez.

What happened to Estrella Torres and Tommy Portugal?

Estrella Torres was invited by Samu Suárez to his program and they watched together the interview that the popular 'Metiche' did with Viviana Rivasplatawho said that some time later she crossed paths with her ex-husband Roberto Martinez, whom he greeted. To this, Star He recalled that on one occasion he crossed paths with Tommy Portugal while he was eating with his partner and they both greeted each other.

Torres explained that she was sitting with her husband when she saw Tommy Portugal at another table, who approached and greeted them. To this, her husband returned the greeting and they even decided to talk about exercises: she proposed to her husband to train Tommy Portugal.

How was the wedding of Estrella Torres and Kevin Salas?

Star Torres got married with Kevin Salas in Pachacamac, and 300 guests accompanied her, as she announced in an interview. “I, Estrella Torres, receive you, Kevin Salas, as my husband, I promise to be faithful to you in good and bad times, to love you and respect you every day of my life.“said the singer, visibly excited. The artist could not contain her tears and she cried with emotion as she walked to unite her life with that of Kevin Salas.

Who is Kevin Salas, Estrella Torres' husband?

The young man of Kevin Salas He is approximately 30 years old and, although he was born in Lima, he lived for many years in the United States. In fact, when she met singer Estrella Torres she left her life abroad to stay and support her in managing her artistic career. He completed his higher education in Business Administration at the University of Piura and graduated at age 21.

The athlete is currently focused on his physical preparation for bodybuilding contests, like the one he won in 2021 by becoming Mister La Perla and Mr. Lima. Although he worked for a long time in his career, he is now dedicated to being the manager of his girlfriend, Estrella Torres, and administrator of all her assets.