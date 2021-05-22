This May 22nd is the grand finale of Yo soy, great celebrities, where prominent imitators and their duos will compete to raise the coveted trophy. Star Torres Y Jairo Tafur, who imitates DyangoThey are one of the duets that will give their best tonight to become the winners of the season.

In this way, the singer, through her social networks, shared a message of gratitude to the production for having given her the opportunity to be in the program, and to her partner for the effort and dedication he put into all the galas. .

“Today is a day with many emotions, I learned too much without imagining that I was going to be in a great production like @rayoenlabotella, I met wonderful people and my big brother @jairotafuroficial who shared what we like the most to make music full of laughter, tears and emotion, great musical friends that I shared a lot in dressing rooms and a wonderful audience that defended us tooth and nail at each gala, ”Estrella Torres posted on her Instagram.

“Thank you for those beautiful feelings that you made me feel with all your support. Today will be defined and for me it is already a dream to be in the final and it would be a wonderful thing to raise that cup with my duo ”, He added.

On your side, Jairo Tafur ‘Dyango’ He also shared an emotional message in which he assures that he will leave everything on stage to succeed tonight.

“I always put every step I take in the hands of God, I am sure that he will always want the best for me; but that does not mean that I have to do less, and it does not mean that I do not continue working hard to get what I want, “wrote the imitator on his official Instagram account.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.