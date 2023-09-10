Marries! Estrella Torres is already wearing white and we share the first photos where she wears a beautiful white dress with lace on the arms. The singer wears her hair up with two loose strands in her face. Hours earlier, she shared stories on her Instagram account and wrote: “her big day has arrived.” The young woman will marry Kevin Salas

Estrella Torres marries Kevin Salas

Estrella Torres seemed quite happy hours before arriving dressed in white at the place where she will join her life with Kevin Salas. The young cumbiambera and her partner chose Villa Illariy, a large hacienda located in Pachacamac, for the event. The artist, days ago, said that there will be 300 guests at her wedding. The singer will contract a civil and religious marriage.

#Estrella #Torres #white #photos #wedding