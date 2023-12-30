The last sip together

While waiting for the presentations of the next single-seaters that will participate in the 2024 world championship, the Ferrari has announced news that will impact the list of Team Partners of the Scuderia di Maranello. As made official on its social pages, the 'Red' has concluded its collaboration with the non-alcoholic beer brand Estrella Galicia 0.0which will no longer be a sponsor of the team starting next season.

The successes with Sainz, and beyond

The relationship between the two realities was born in 2021the year of joining Ferrari Carlos Sainz. In addition to becoming a new partner of 'Prancing Horse', Estrella Galicia had guaranteed its support to the #55 (who had always made his debut in F1 with the brand present on the helmet), who also celebrated his first two and so far only successes in the top series. After a 2021 devoid of satisfaction, both for him and for Charles Leclerc, the Spaniard had achieved victory in the British GP the following season, with three successes also achieved by his Monegasque teammate, who later became vice-world champion. In a 2023 championship dominated by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Sainz then established himself as the only non-Red Bull driver capable of climbing to the top step of the podium, doing so in Singapore GP and thus avoiding the possibility of 22 races all won by the Milton Keynes team.

Possible negotiations

“Three seasons of memoirs, and a great partnership. A thousand thanks”. With this message, Ferrari therefore said goodbye to Estrella Galicia, whose future could still remain in Formula 1 in the coming years. While the Scuderia has not announced agreements with other brands, the latest rumors indicate an ongoing negotiation between the brewery and Aston Martinwhich he features in his line-up Fernando Alonso. However, a problem of conflict of interest could arise with the Silverstone house, currently in collaboration with Peroni and which presents another non-alcoholic beer sponsor such as Blue Ribbon 0.0%.