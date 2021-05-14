The CEO of Hijos de Rivera, Ignacio Rivera, announces the company’s data. KIKO DELGADO / EFE

The Estrella Galicia brewery has withstood the blow of closed or semi-empty bars and closed 2020 with profits of around 53 million euros. The figure is 27% less than in 2019, with a turnover of 479 million that has also fallen 10%, but the company has tightened its belt without cutting personnel spending or applying ERTE (temporary employment regulation file) its 1,250 workers. How did you do it? “Deciding it”, responded this Thursday Ignacio Rivera, CEO of the Hijos de Rivera Corporation, a member of the fourth generation that manages this family business based in A Coruña and 115 years of history. Rivera has remembered what his grandfather said when he decided to keep the factory in operation during the two world wars and the Spanish civil one: “The important thing is to protect your collective.”

The pandemic has turned Hijos de Rivera’s business upside down, which groups 31 companies in eight countries. The sale of the beer it produces at its A Coruña plant fell by 1.4%, and that of the water it obtains from its three springs (Cabreiroá, Agua de Cuevas and Fontarel), by 18%. But the most significant turnaround has occurred in the places where consumers have purchased those products. After months of home confinement and restrictions in the hospitality industry, the drop in bars and restaurants reached 18%, while in supermarkets and food stores there was a 44% increase compared to 2019.

The CEO of Estrella Galicia predicts that these figures will be adjusted from now on, but nothing will ever be the same. He believes that some of the changes in consumption that the covid has brought, including the push for food delivery, have come to stay, and he calls the hospitality industry to “reinvent itself” to face the new times. Despite the “extremely complicated” year he leaves behind, Rivera insistently proclaims his optimism. He hopes to recover the lost ground already in 2021 and return to the business figures of before the pandemic. He continues to see the evolution of tourism uncertain, but admits that “things are being reactivated faster” than he thought.

More information

The Galician company, present in the markets of 60 countries, already looks up to 2023. It is then that it hopes to open a new production plant in Morás (Arteixo), in which it will invest 150 million euros. It is a historic step for the brewery. Estrella Galicia has faced its internationalization and enormous growth during the last decade with a single factory, located in the Coruña industrial estate of A Grela and from which today more than triple liters of beer come out than in 2010. The reason why the Rivera So far they have not opened more factories is that they defend that one of the ingredients that explain the success of Estrella Galicia is the water of A Coruña. That is why its new plant in Morás will be supplied with it, said its CEO with a smile: “Every water is every water. I know we are very heavy with this, but we are happy like this ”.