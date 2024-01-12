Estrella Galicia 0,0 returns to McLaren after four years

After three years at Ferrari, Estrella Galicia 0,0 broke off relations with the Maranello team, also leaving Carlos Sainz. The Spanish company found in McLaren a new home. Indeed, it is a house that he already knows, since it is a return: Estrella Galicia 0,0 collaborated with McLaren in the two-year period 2019-2020 (that of Sainz in papaya) and is now the Official Beer Partner of the team.

The Estrella Galicia branding will feature on the 2024 McLaren Formula 1 car and on the suits and team kits of drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Dennington's words

“We are delighted to welcome Estrella Galicia back to the McLaren Racing family“, commented Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator at McLaren. “We've enjoyed a fantastic partnership throughout 2019 and 2020, and it's great to continue our journey together. We're excited about next season and building on a strong 2023, and it's great to go racing with Estrella Galicia by our side“.

Cabanas' words

“As part of our internationalization process, having great partners at our side is a key factor for success“, added José Cabanas, Chief Marketing Officer of Estrella Galicia. “McLaren and Estrella Galicia not only share common values ​​such as authenticity, craftsmanship and innovation, but also a strong spirit of differentiation and a non-conformist attitude in everything they do. We are excited to start a new chapter of our F1 journey in the papaya colors and I'm sure we will have great reasons to cheer throughout the season“.