This Monday, April 17, through its social networksthe singer Estrella Feijoó, who replaced Azucena Calvay from Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, announced her departure from the musical group and announced that she would continue her artistic career independently.

“I appreciate the love of the fans, who were always with me supporting me,” he said in the release.

According to Chiclayo Honesto, in the publication he says goodbye in a general way to all the orchestras to which he belonged, without detailing his departure from his last group. “Later I will tell you about my new projects. With nothing more to add. Sincerely, Estrella Feijoó”, ended the text.

The singer had returned to The Rebels of Cumbia on March 1, before the departure of Azucena Calvay; However, the reasons for his recent departure less than two months ago are unknown.

Who is Estrella Feijoo?

star feijoois a popular singer from the north of the country. She became known among the followers ofThe Rebels of Cumbia because during 2022 he was part of the group. The artist accompanied the group during that year in dozens of concerts throughout Peru, until she withdrew in November.

Subsequently,star feijoocontinued his musical career and became a singer ofThey are from the Dukeanother cumbia band, to later return toThe rebels of cumbiawhose group at the time highlighted that Feijoó is the original voice of the mix “Dejar de amarte”.

Azucena Calvay recalls controversy with Los Rebeldes

Feijoó replaced Calvay. Precisely, in one of her last concerts, the singer was abandoned on stage by her former classmates. In dialogue with the ‘Chola Chabuca’, Azucena mentioned this chapter, but she stressed that it did not affect her in the least. “Actually, I understand them because the public was asking for me to come out, and that’s why they got upset,” she said.

