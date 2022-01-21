Yayo Delgado, responsible for Communication and External Relations at Estrella de Levante, and Marcos Ortuño, Minister of the Presidency, this Friday, at Fitur. / THE

Estrella de Levante received this Friday at Fitur, the Madrid International Tourism Fair, the gastrotourism commitment seal ‘1001 Flavors Region of Murcia’. This initiative, promoted by the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports of the Government of the Region of Murcia, was born in 2021 with the aim of highlighting those companies, events and entities that with their work help promote gastronomy and tourism in community.

Estrella de Levante receives this seal in the category of ‘Visitable production company’ due to the experience that the Murcian brewery offers, since 2013, of guided visits to its factory, located in Espinardo, and through which more than 150,000 people have passed since the inauguration of the visits, in which the entire brewing process and company history are disclosed.

For Yayo Delgado, head of Communications and External Relations at Estrella de Levante, and head of visits to the factory, “it is an honor to receive this seal that recognizes the work of all these years to bring beer culture closer to our customers and offer them a complete gastronomy.

During the factory tour, visitors access the main facilities such as Malting, being one of the few factories in Spain that has its own malting within its facilities, and Brassage, quality control and packaging. The last stop is at the recently inaugurated ‘Tasting Room’, a completely renovated space where visitors end their tour with a guided tasting of the different beers produced at the factory, Estrella de Levante, Punta Este, Verna, as well as the different Limited Edition beers in which the firm’s master brewers work.

Estrella de Levante offers two types of guided beer tastings. One of them has gastronomic pairing, in which each of the beers is accompanied by a dish prepared explicitly for its pairing. Visits to the factory can be booked through the Estrella de Levante website and there are two prices: 6 euros for a visit with tasting and 15 euros for a visit with gastronomic pairing.