The Estrella de Levante group celebrates the company’s 60th anniversary with the creation of the new beer ‘Reserva 60’, a special edition that will be released in a third bottle format starting in the spring of 2024, but which can now be enjoyed in barrel. Pedro Marín, general director of Estrella de Levante, presented this new beer today at a press conference that commemorated the 60 years of the Espinardo factory.

“It is a powerful, full-bodied and cloudy beer, with 6.3 degrees, which will finally offer our customers a cellar beer option.” Marín explained: “It is an edition that arises from what in the factory our brewmasters and brewery workers called mother beer.”

Celebrating the 60th anniversary



More than four billion liters of beer in these sixty years, 43 million barrels, more than 1,500 million thirds or more than 2,500 million fifths of beer are the production figures of Estrella de Levante in the last six decades. More than 2,000 people have spent directly or indirectly in the Espinardo factory in these sixty years, which will close in 2023 with a production of close to two million hectoliters of beer.

Pedro Marín took a tour of the main milestones of the Murcian brewery in recent years, among which the promotion of innovation in energy use, sustainability and social responsibility stood out.

The director of Estrella de Levante also summarized other key moments of the last decade, among which the creation of new beers such as Punta Este, Verna and seasonal beers stood out; the launch of the Estrella de Levante Foundation in 2021; the construction of the Tasting Room at the Espinardo factory and the launch of the Southeast Logistics Center in Alcantarilla.

In another order, the Estrella de Levante group is committed to reinvesting part of its profits in actions that help society in areas such as music, culture, popular festivals, sports, gastronomy or social action. More than 300,000 people a year attend the festivals and musical events in which the brand is the main sponsor.