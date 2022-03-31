Rubén Rocha Moya says that those most offended by Jesús Estrada Ferreiro are the current deputies. The truth is that so were those of the previous legislature (they still are; shot by trip Graciela Domínguez is thrown in the jugular, in flagrante delicto of gender-based political violence), and it is Rocha himself, whom the The mayor has dedicated many of his most aggressive lawsuits, including the accusation that he “won” the governorship the hard way, because “it was not fair.”

Now, if we go to insulted by Estrada, where do they leave the journalists? We are the worst treated guild during his two terms as mayor; after the cops, of course.

But the same can be said of his own legal colleagues, whom he usually humiliates with his pretense of superiority as “the best constitutionalist in the world.” Not in vain, one of the impeachment requests against him is the one just delivered by the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers.

Among the more than 10,000 signatories of the first formal petition for impeachment of Estrada, you will find citizens from the most diverse sectors, occupations, ages, and social strata. Apparently, this mayor has not left a puppet with a head in his compulsion to insult whoever puts them in front of him; and who doesn’t, too.

Raise your hand, then, whoever has not been the object of offenses or humiliations by Estrada as municipal president of Culiacán.

Aggrieved among the aggrieved, however, are the most vulnerable: people with disabilities, widows, orphans, pensioners, and elderly Culiacans who have been stripped of the support of the commune.

The powerful can defend themselves, but what do humble citizens do in the face of the most rapacious act of mass discrimination in memory by a government figure in Sinaloa?

Worthy of analysis is the fact that now the mayor has taken to playing the “dress”, as the meme says. If they leave him, and given the cynicism that characterizes him, he will end up setting himself up as politically persecuted.

More than deserved is the impeachment of Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. He has sown winds. It is time for me to harvest storms.

TOWARDS CULTURAL CLAIMS. Dr. Guadalupe Robles, one of the most lucid minds of the Sinaloa intelligentsia and, to our pride, columnist (on Wednesdays; by the way, he was excellent yesterday) and manager of Institutional Relations of Grupo Debate, promotes a citizen initiative that is most necessary than ever in a universe suffocated by the subculture of violence: a book donation campaign aimed at creating reading rooms in popular neighborhoods.

Just a couple of weeks ago he launched the proposal through his Twitter account @guadalupe2003 and, to date, he has obtained not only the sum of private donors, but yesterday he reported that the Municipal Institute of Culture of Culiacán can create a space in one of the outlying neighborhoods, for each donor to deliver their books. “We’ve already started,” Robles celebrated yesterday.

For those interested in donating, we commented that it is about bringing together the most purchased and read books in bookstores, including the classics, with the goal of cultivating the love of letters, with all that this means for a society.

Hopefully the example extends to the rest of the municipalities of the state. So be it.

#Estrada #abuse #authority #devastated