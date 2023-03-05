The confrontation in the UAS intensified. There is no doubt that Rubén Rocha Moya is going for control of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, and those inside, including his PAS and Héctor Melesio Cuen, are going to defend themselves. Teachers who have been at the university all their lives, such as Lucio Antonio Tarín, do see the need to make an adjustment in the Organic Law of the University, because if it was in 2006 with the then governor Jesús Aguilar Padilla, it is necessary to make a modification. Even so, says the former Rocha Moya official, he is sympathetic to the idea of ​​making an adjustment. Nor should it go to the extreme of the State Government appointing rectors, but rather there should be an average where the university community can be consulted, but yes, the State Government allows the control of Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda to end and of the Sinaloense Party within the University. Just there.

Article 19Sinaloa Initiative and the Norwegian embassy in Mexico held yesterday the Congress on Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders in Culiacan. Journalists victims of violence were invited, but it was disappointing for many participants. It seemed like an institutional event because they censored questions! So why did they invite attacked journalists? Now they also felt attacked there because when asking how they could prevent and address the attacks on the journalistic union that the rulers do every day since their weekdays and mornings, they simply did not read the question. Those who bothered did not answer them. So what was it for?

and the one who gave the surprise there was precisely the former mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, being one of the aggressors of police widows and journalists, was present at the congress organized by the Sinaloa Initiative and the Norwegian embassy in Mexico… What was the reason for your attendance? Apparently it was only so that they interviewed him and released who are the politicians who continue with cases like his.

not very happy The mayor of Ahome Gerardo Vargas Landeros must be present, since Jesús Estrada Ferreiro announced that those who continue to deactivate them for the 2024 process, as they did with him, with the former mayor of Mazatlán Guillermo Benítez and with the moral leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, are the deputy Aurelia Leal López, from Guasave; Margoth Urrea Pérez, mayoress of Navolato and the municipal president of Ahome. On the list he put the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes, and the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, but he concluded that perhaps nothing will be done to him because he is sick. What need?

Strong the message the one given by Bishop Jonás Guerrero Corona during the closing of the siege of jericho in the Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus when talking about the social changes, insecurity and lack of love for others that are currently being experienced. Hundreds of Catholic parishioners lived with great love and faith the last day of the 25th edition in Los Mochis.

