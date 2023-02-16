If everything goes according to plan, Today the former governor of Michoacán will return to the Sinaloan capital and his candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Silvano Aureoles. The visit forms part of the second phase of his crusade that he has come to call “For the Love of Mexico”, in which he begins to integrate state and district committees to unite the leaderships. On his last visit, the controversial applicant painted Culiacán stagnant, economically and morally affected, under a government that does not carry out works and without a defined plan. We don’t think things have changed much in recent months.

Oh reverse the one that the former morenista municipal president had yesterday, Jesus Estrada Ferreiro. A federal judge denied the amparo that he promoted against the state and federal authorities that follow him a trial for irregular exercise of public function, discrimination against the widows of police officers and abuse of authority. Estrada Ferreiro insists on declaring himself the victim of a political game to end his career in public service and has not hesitated to ask the state governor for “mercy”. The Third District Court has already requested that the trial promoted by the widows of the police officers continue.

Concerning widows, Today the wives of the policemen who fell in the line of duty will demonstrate at the State Government Palace, in this capital city. The nonconformists point out that they have not received their pension payments, which makes them desperate because they cannot pay the expenses of studies and food for their children. There are more than 20 widows of state policemen who are in this situation.

If you don’t know what the representative of the Sinaloans is up to in the Senate of the Republic, Mario Zamora, We can inform you that these days promotes the purchase of more equipment for equipping oncology services. In a statement, it warns that Sinaloa has only one radiotherapy equipment known as a high-energy linear accelerator and equipment for the treatment of cancer in its various facets for Sinaloan patients. For this reason, he asked the Upper House to provide more high-energy linear accelerators and equipment for the treatment of cancer in its various facets for Sinaloan users. It would be necessary to see the follow-up that is given to this proposal, because later it turns out that the participations and efforts in the legislatures just do not materialize.

who also walks in defense of the causes of the Sinaloans is the local deputy Serapio Vega. And it is that yesterday he called the journalists to make public his demand for the Secretary of Communications and Infrastructure, headed by Jorge Nuño, to explain how the 20 percent increase in toll rates was defined, when it had already been announced that the adjustment would only be 7.8 percent, equivalent to the inflation rate of 2022.