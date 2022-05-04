Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Until 2:00 p.m., the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro has not appointed a new lawyer before the State Congressto lead his legal defense for the impeachment proceeding against him.

The mayor was notified of the beginning of the process against him, by the president of the Investigating Commission, Marco César Almaral Rodríguez and the member, César Ismael Guerrero Alarcón, accompanied by the legal director of the State Congress, Donato Vega, on April 29 in the offices of the Municipal Presidency.

From that moment on, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro He has seven business days to answer each of the accusations, offer evidence and appoint a defender.

It was on May 2, when the mayor appeared at the Office of the Legislative Power, to deliver the document in which he stated that the lawyer Simón Rafael Betancourt Gómez, former secretary general of the local Congress, was his legal representative in the impeachment trial. .