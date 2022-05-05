Sinaloa.-Once again the municipal president of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, rant against the governor of SinaloaRubén Rocha Moya and the majority of deputies and the call rabid dogs and also assures that they have lost their dignity.

This after the mayor announced that some media had published that the constitutional controversy had been denied Regarding the issue of drinking water, before this, he clarified: “this information is completely false The requested provisional suspension was denied, which is correct, because the controversy is already being resolved, and it is no longer time to promote the suspensions. However, now that it has already been denied and a political trial has been initiated after that date, the situation changes, so what It proceeds, I cannot inform you, I am going to do it, but it makes me very sad that they follow the system of the state government together with the legislative power, trying to deceive the media and the population,” he explained.

According to the mayor, the deputies and the governor is: “now this is a phobia, it is rage against me, they look like rabid dogs, they took away my private defender, they threatened him, what does the state governor want for me that they take away from me to what? he questioned.

According to the mayor, the governor had him dismissed and he is willing to talk to reach an agreement not for the sake of keeping his position but to find a solution to the issue.

“What is their main objective, what does Feliciano Castro Meléndrez want, they have already become a mafia, what our president has always asked is that we not lie, that we not betray what they are doing, in the light of day in front of everyone for perverse purposes , we will already know, it came because this, why so much phobia against me using the PAN party, using the party, the people of Morena who lost their dignity, “he explained.