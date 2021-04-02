It is not usually a common image that the referee of a final appears before a final is news. Xavier Estrada Fernández, the referee who will direct the Copa del Rey final between Athletic and Real Sociedad tomorrow, has shown his impressions to the media one day before the ball starts rolling in La Cartuja. “Both the referees and the players will have to know how to handle all the tempos of the game.”
It will be the first final to be refereed by the collegiate assigned to the Catalan College. “It is the first final, I don’t know what it entails, we are going to experience it tomorrow.” He has also valued that “we have to keep our job.”
Estrada Fernández also referred to the lack of public tomorrow in the stands of La Cartuja: “Obviously, whoever is a referee wants and needs to have team players because a final is a public holiday. We referees need that warm atmosphere in the stands. The point is that tomorrow is a nice match.
Tomorrow will be the debut of Estrada Fernández in a final. “Unfortunately since I have been an international referee, I have not had the opportunity to be appointed to a Cup final. I hope that in a not too long time the origin of the referee will not be questioned and his reputability will not be questioned. You know that the error exists but not only for the referee ».
Estrada Fernández has also been in favor of a tool like VAR. «It is a fantastic tool. It is a team committed on the pitch and in the VOR to make the best decision.
For the referee, tomorrow will be a special day. And he has been dreaming of whistling the final for a year. «The appointment has been days ago. But by the time two clubs like Real Sociedad and Athletic qualified, I was already living it in my head. I’m talking about over a year ago. I even get excited. We can’t wait to do it in the best possible way.
Guadalupe Porras, the first referee in a final
The referee Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, who this Saturday will act as assistant in the Copa del Rey final, has been convinced that “the day will come when it will stop being news” performances like hers and has shown her “very good feelings »Ahead of the duel between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad.
“I hope that day will come when we don’t stop to look at who’s in the band and judge them just by what they do. I work in the same way as my colleagues and I am here to do the same without distinction of sex. The day will come when this is news, “predicted the referee.
In addition, Porras said he had “very good feelings” heading into the final. “Everybody likes to get to this kind of game. I just hope that tomorrow things will continue to turn out as we have been doing so far and it will be a very special day, “the former military officer acknowledged. «All those years that I was in the military helped me to acquire many values that I have today. That stage gave me a lot like the value of discipline, “he recalled.
.
#Estrada #Fernández #error #exists #referee
Leave a Reply