It is not usually a common image that the referee of a final appears before a final is news. Xavier Estrada Fernández, the referee who will direct the Copa del Rey final between Athletic and Real Sociedad tomorrow, has shown his impressions to the media one day before the ball starts rolling in La Cartuja. “Both the referees and the players will have to know how to handle all the tempos of the game.”

It will be the first final to be refereed by the collegiate assigned to the Catalan College. “It is the first final, I don’t know what it entails, we are going to experience it tomorrow.” He has also valued that “we have to keep our job.”

Estrada Fernández also referred to the lack of public tomorrow in the stands of La Cartuja: “Obviously, whoever is a referee wants and needs to have team players because a final is a public holiday. We referees need that warm atmosphere in the stands. The point is that tomorrow is a nice match.

Tomorrow will be the debut of Estrada Fernández in a final. “Unfortunately since I have been an international referee, I have not had the opportunity to be appointed to a Cup final. I hope that in a not too long time the origin of the referee will not be questioned and his reputability will not be questioned. You know that the error exists but not only for the referee ».

Estrada Fernández has also been in favor of a tool like VAR. «It is a fantastic tool. It is a team committed on the pitch and in the VOR to make the best decision.

For the referee, tomorrow will be a special day. And he has been dreaming of whistling the final for a year. «The appointment has been days ago. But by the time two clubs like Real Sociedad and Athletic qualified, I was already living it in my head. I’m talking about over a year ago. I even get excited. We can’t wait to do it in the best possible way.