Storm became the champion of Gamers Unite Tournament Featuring Rocket League after obtaining four victories against The Mariachis, who had had a great performance in the group stage.

The squad was always defined by its ability to adapt to rivals and the final match was no exception, as after a few minutes they learned to read the opponent.

The first three meetings between Estorm and The Mariachis were clearly dominated by the champion, although the second place managed to excite their fans with a few goals in their favor in the last match.

The onslaught of the storm and his passing game could not be counteracted by the offense of his rival, so the seven games were not necessary.

Estorm and his triad of Cokita, nessCoffee and Seb was unstoppable

The champion team managed to form a true battering ram that balanced attack, defense and passing game, having as an offensive pair Cokita and nesCoffee, while the legendary saves and passes were in charge of Seb.

This display of skill left virtually nothing to do for The Mariachis, who did not find a way to regain concentration in the four games.

In this way, Storm he won the tactical and psychological game by generating dangerous scoring opportunities and masterfully canceling those of the rival.

The prize corresponding to the first place consists of $ 3,000 dollars, while the second place will take home the not inconsiderable sum of $ 2,000 greenbacks.

The Gamers Unite Tournament Featuring Rocket League will have a new phase

If you were wanting to participate in this great tournament, don’t worry, registrations for a second stage are now open.

To register, just click on this link, fill out the corresponding form and follow the subsequent instructions.

The matches will begin on June 18 with a prize of $ 3,000 for first place.

If you want to see the summary with the best plays, the most embarrassing fails and the most interesting data, we invite you to see us next Thursday through our Twitch channel, where Mariyolo, Rodrigo and Daniel They will show you the most relevant of the final.

Many congratulations to Storm for his dedication and deserved victory in the Gamers Unite Tournament Featuring Rocket League.



