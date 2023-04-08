In the qualifiers for Montecarlo immediately outside Zeppieri, Nardi advances who will now face the German Otte

Nothing to do for Marco Cecchinato, who stops in the semifinals on the red clay of Estoril, in Portugal, in the ATP 250. The 30-year-old from Palermo, number 96 Atp and never before beyond the second round on Portuguese clay, was defeated quite clearly (6-3 6-1) from the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, number 40 in the ranking and seeded number six. For Cecchinato it was the tenth ATP semifinal, the first after almost 23 months, the last in the ATP 250 in Parma in May 2021, when he was then defeated in the final by Korda.

The race — The 23-year-old from Belgrade, who had won the only precedent with Cecchinato in straight sets, played last year in the first round on clay in Santiago de Chile, simply played better, in a match that was fought until the fifth game, when the Serbian made the most of a break point (given by Cecchinato) and then flew away to conquer the first fraction, with a second break at 5-3. At that point we expected a reaction from “Ceck”, which never happened, with a second set played badly and clearly lost. However, a good tournament for the blue, semi-finalist of Roland Garros 2018, an excellent encouragement for the clay court season. For Kecmanovic it is the fourth final in his career on the major circuit, the second of the season after the one he lost in Delray Beach. So far only one title on the showcase, thanks to the success in Kitzbuhel in 2020. See also Superlega, the Spanish newspaper "As": "For the judges of Madrid, Fifa and Uefa cannot hinder it"

Qualifying in Monte Carlo — Immediately out Giulio Zeppieri in the qualifications of the third Masters 1000 of the season, in Monte Carlo. The blue, number 121 in the ranking, who was reassembled by the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, number 72 Atp and sixth seed: 4-6 6-4 6-2 the score, in one hour and 56 minutes. Instead, Luca Nardi, number 161 in the world, arrives in the decisive round, beating 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 the French Costant Lestienne, number 63 Atp and fourth favorite of the draw: for a place in the main draw he will face it with the German Oscar Otte, 11th seeded and never faced in his career so far.

