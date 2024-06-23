The Muñoz brothers represent in peninsular pop the equivalent of Andrés Iniesta for the football parish: you may be culé, merengón or from the Unión Conquense, but it is almost impossible for you to dislike them. They are good musicians and better people, they have been giving the noise for a quarter of a century and they neither tire us nor bother us, and this Saturday they were able to pack the Metropolitan stadium, in Madrid, without even making them mad. head. They will have a healthier savings account than when they worked at Seat, they show off the incipient and regulatory gray hairs of almost fifty and they look less graceful, but that is exactly the same thing that happens to you, to the members of the group of wasap from school and practically all of the neighbors on his doorstep. How can we not feel, based on so many complicities, that the Estopa are one of us?

No one in their right mind would have predicted, back in the throes of the 20th century, that those genuine, up-and-coming kids from Cornellà would end up bursting the capacity of a stadium in the capital, where almost 55,000 people gathered. And the first to assume the folly of the forecast would have been, of course, themselves. David himself recognized it, the older brother and the one who leads the way, who became sarcastic and sentimental as soon as he finished the second song of the night. “Impressive, bastards. You have seen us grow since the times of Café de La Palma and Suristan,” he sighed in reference to his first Matritense incursions, two rooms in which barely a hundred souls could fit together. And in those moments, he looked up, scanned the crowd and summarized: “It was a good night!”

The occasion was so conducive to collegiality, revelry and excitement that no one seemed to care that the sound in the Metropolitano was, once again, simply terrifying, at least from the stands and during the first hour. A minor detail when what is being decided is a major party. The sound bounced everywhere and the lyrics became as unintelligible at times as if a Moldovan cover band had snuck onto the stage, but the crowd was raving about them all, whether they were old, new or in between. Even with those of the most recent delivery, estopy, even though they have only been in dance for three months and have become dull, easy and half anemic. There will be more birthday parties for Estopa—30, 40, or as many as they come—and we will continue celebrating them as long as the body doesn’t turn into filth, but then no one will miss titles like The day you leave, What more does it give us? either Alone. Only to The ranch Maybe we could pardon her.

José Muñoz, from Estopa, during the performance at the Metropolitan stadium. César Vallejo Rodríguez

In reality, after 11 albums, David and José already have enough argument to praise from any angle the neighborhood life, the summers in the town, the dinners in the Telepi with beers in the freezer. The rumba was always equivalent to compadreo, but with Estopa it rises to the status of a degree in Sociology.

David alluded at one point to the working-class neighborhood of La Elipa (Madrid) and its gastronomic temples of bravas and fritanga, but it was enough to look around to understand that in the very peripheral Atleti stadium there had gathered that Madrid that would never occur to laugh at the bravado of a chainsaw virtuoso. A Madrid that wears Primark t-shirts, denim shirts outside their shorts and bags with brillibrilliwhich is ventilated in four gulps junkie and ends up causing lines even in the men’s bathrooms. Beautiful people who do not let their wallets bleed in the finolis gambling dens on Ponzano Street nor will they ever appear as extras in the regional videos starring intellectuals of the substance of Mario Vaquerizo. They will be fewer than the others and they will never be focused on Telemadrid, but there are also many.

The Estopa do not complicate their lives with stadium tricks either, beyond the well-known bracelets with colored lights that are activated, at the same time and in thousands, in Tragicomedy, I’m out of breath, Walk and a few more. If Taylor Swift can do it, so can we, they came to say. “Today we took a shower in the same shower that Bruce Springsteen took a shower in!” the little brother announced with a laugh, hinting that he didn’t care at all about mythomania. José prefers to show off his car, that antediluvian red Seat Ibiza with a Badajoz license plate that he snuck onto the stage an hour later, just before rockanrol t-shirt. Question of priorities.

Los Estopa, at last night’s concert at the Metropolitano in Madrid. César Vallejo Rodríguez

There comes a time when the ear becomes accustomed—or resigned—and we can distinguish the dedications to “all the workers who get up at five in the morning,” or José’s unacademic tribute to Charles Bukowski as a prologue to breaking the cord. In reality, the brothers do not intend to invent anything, they go from breaking their necks with illustrious collaborations and trust their scarce audiovisual resources to a concrete mixer with the legend “Brothers. Muñoz” and some panoramic views of an officially protected neighborhood. Since they have never been about what they are not, they simply portray themselves and claim. They commit somewhat absurd excesses (why is that drum solo in the middle of Power source?) and they continue to cling again and again to the rumbita formula, the heat and the crazy accelerations in the wake of Extremoduro, because his occasional threats of leaving the lane have never quite come to fruition. But after the 30 songs and two and a half hours of this Saturday’s party, no one will be able to joke with them like the best national spokespersons from suburban Spain.

Incredible true? “One day I will tell it and they won’t believe me, but we have it recorded,” summarized a David Muñoz with much more street than pedigree. And that he does not need bes or zetas in the name to consecrate himself, with all the merits, as a very great and universal type.

