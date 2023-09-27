Home page politics

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is in favor of increased defense spending in NATO. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Defense Minister Pistorius sees states in the Baltics that are determined to defend themselves against Russia.

Tallinn – Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has encouraged the other NATO states to significantly increase their defense spending following the example of the Baltic republics. She referred to her own country, which will increase this budget item to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product next year.

“And that is something that I also promote at NATO level,” Kallas told the German Press Agency on the sidelines of the Baltic Security Conference. The regional security situation following Russia’s attack on Ukraine will be discussed today in the Estonian capital Tallin.

“Look at 1988, when all NATO allies spent more than two percent of their gross domestic product on defense. And why? Because they viewed the danger as serious. But now the danger is greater than during the Cold War because the war has returned to Europe,” she said.

Pistorius at security conference

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will attend the security conference today. It is expected that the SPD politician will chart Germany’s future course in security policy. Representatives of the Baltic republics as well as other NATO states and Ukraine take part in the meeting (“Annual Baltic Conference on Defense/ABCD”).

The minister’s speech also marks the end of his three-day visit to Latvia and Estonia. Kallas said: “For us, Russia has always been the biggest threat to our security. What has now changed is that our allies also see it that way.”

Kallas: Military service is popular in your country

She passionately advocated military service in her country, which is the basis for recruiting personnel for the armed forces. It is different in Estonia than what she hears from other European countries, where military service is not popular, said Kallas. “Here it’s the other way around. More people are even volunteering.”

Entire school classes joined the military and stayed together as a group of friends. “You learn a lot. It’s educational. You also gain the ability to defend yourself and everything else you need in life. And also the management skills,” she said. And: “The young women say to a man who wasn’t in the military, is he even a real man? We are a little different from others.”

Estonia also offers full-time soldiers an obvious but unusual incentive for service: the stated goal is a salary that is 30 percent above the average wage in a comparable civilian job. However, this puts a strain on the defense budget. dpa