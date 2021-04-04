Spring, summer, autumn, and winter. They are the four traditional seasons that repeat cyclically every year. Each of them has associated certain weather conditions and phenomena. However, in a specific area of ​​Estonia there is a ‘Fifth station’, as reported by BBC.

Between the months of March and April it occurs in the Riisa town. The heavy rains on these dates (in which we are currently) cause floods up to five kilometers high and eight kilometers wide. Especially in the Soomaa National Park (bog land), where they are organized Canoe sightseeing and guided tours to see the forest with a peculiar aspect.

The causes of floods

The ‘culprits’ of this event that is repeated every year are also the thaw, torrential rains and rivers converging in the vicinity of this town. This makes it the largest floodplain in Europe, with a natural basin of about 175 square kilometers. The acquaintance climate change, of which Bill Gates does not stop warning, back in action.

Thank you to your bogs and the largest peat bog system in Europe, the land of Soomaa is capable of absorb large amounts of water. For thousands of years, the western part of the country was full of glaciers. Jana Pöldnurk, Head of Hydrology at the Estonian Environment Agency, explains on the BBC that while the average water flow per second in the area is between five and ten meters in summer, this is multiplied by 10 in the fifth station.

Tourist attraction

The phenomenon has become quite a attraction for local and international tourists who visit the country on these dates. The inhabitants of this area of ​​Riisa, in the vicinity of the park (about 70), anticipate the situation and they are provisioned in case they were trapped by road flooding. “The memory of past floods makes people aware that at any moment there may be a closure and they can get stuck in their houses, “says Pöldnurk.

However, there is also among the population and experts a concern that climate change and global warming are causing a situation of risk for the residents of the town. “In the future, Estonia could have a sixth season“, warns the expert in relation to the arrival of floods in other times in which they are not frequent.