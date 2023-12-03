Estonia calls on citizens to be careful when traveling to Russia

Estonia can close checkpoints on the border with Russia at any time, after which the country’s citizens risk being stuck in the Russian Federation, making it very difficult for them to return. This was stated by the head of the border department of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, Eva Kalmus, reports Yle.

She called on fellow citizens to be careful when traveling to Russia through Estonia, since the border could close at any time. It is clarified that after the closure of the Russian-Finnish border, Estonia remains one of the most accessible options to get to Finland, which has increased the number of Russian-Estonian border crossings per week by 25 percent.

Kalmus noted that Estonia could follow the example of Finland. According to her, checkpoints on the Estonian border may be closed within an hour after the government makes such a decision.

Earlier, Estonian border guards said that the construction of the border with Russia will become noticeably more expensive due to new monitoring systems. It is noted that Estonia may not have enough funds for border security systems.