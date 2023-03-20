Estonian Russians | “We show our love by speaking Estonian”, the principal instructs Estonian-Russian children – Russia is no longer wanted at school

In the Russian-speaking primary school in Maardu, pupils, teachers and the headmaster work hard for the Estonian exams. Those who know the country’s official language the best are rewarded.

The teachers are Russian-speaking, the students are Russian-speaking and the vice principal Julia Strukova his mother tongue is Russian, but he gives his speech in Estonian.

“Regardless of the language we speak or the passport we have, we remain residents of Estonia. We must respect the land we live in. We show our love by studying and speaking Estonian.”

Estonia’s 105th anniversary is celebrated in the hall of Maardtu elementary school. Maardu is a small town located east of Tallinn, less than a fifth of its inhabitants speak Estonian, and the majority of the population speaks Russian. Like Itä-Virumaa near Tallinn. The majority say in surveys that they don’t even know Estonian.

The children have just sung the first stanza of the Estonian national anthem. They listened to the second and third stanzas from the stereo. The underclassmen barely understood the speech, but the message of the occasion is clear.

Those who study the country’s official language well will be rewarded.

“Artyom Furs.”

A boy dressed in a white shirt walks to the front of the hall, accompanied by applause. Principal Vassili Muhhin shakes hands, hands out a certificate of honor and a bar of chocolate. Furs returns to the line of first graders with a smile. The others reach over to see what he got.

“Jelisaveta Trots.”

1B student Jelisaveta Trots received an honor certificate for Estonian studies at Estonia’s 105th anniversary celebration at the end of February at the Russian-speaking Maardu elementary school.

The ritual is repeated 103 times during the holiday. So many people get a certificate for progress in the Estonian language.

In addition to the students, more than half of the teachers and the principal study Estonian at the school. Some take private courses. Exams await them too. The continuation of the job depends on the results.

Municipal and teaching in state schools must gradually change to Estonian by 2030, in the first and fourth grades next year.

The Russian-language school system has been painstakingly Estonianized for three decades, but after the start of the Russian war of aggression last year, the parliament decided to change the language of instruction by force of law, in the same way as in Latvia.

In Estonia, the change affects more than 31,500 students and 2,240 teachers whose language skills do not yet meet the required level.

Maardu elementary school has been in Russian since the year it was built in 1964. Next year, the transition to teaching in Estonian will begin.

From the Russian language the school system is being discontinued in Estonia and Latvia as part of dismantling the legacy of the Soviet empire. For the same reason, Soviet monuments are removed and Russian state television channels are banned. Because of Russia’s war of aggression, they have started to be seen as a possible channel that exposes the enemy state to influence.

The feelings of Russian-speakers are no longer listened to in the same way as after the statue riots and cyber attacks in 2007, when bilingual talk shows and public events were diligently organized in Estonia. Or after Russia’s seizure of Crimea and the start of the war in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, after which the Russian-language television channel ETV+ was founded in the Estonian public broadcasting company.

Now the state sets limits. In business life, the direction is the same.

At Tallinn’s main railway station, Russian-language announcements have not been heard for almost half a year. They have also disappeared from shopping centers and department stores.

Russian-language announcements on the internal radio were stopped immediately due to the large-scale attack in department stores in Riga and Helsinki in addition to Tallinn. They have been replaced by English speakers, manager Marge Turner to communicate from Tallinn’s Stockmann.

Commercial cable television providers managed to remove Russian state channels from their basic packages shortly before they were banned a year ago.

At parents’ evenings in Estonian-language schools, the meaningfulness of Russian lessons is questioned. It is still compulsory as a second foreign language in many schools.

Soviet monuments have been sharing opinions for decades. Estonians and Latvians let them be, because they understand their importance as a place of remembrance of their ancestors for many Russian-speakers.

Now, Soviet-era military graves with monuments have been moved from parade grounds in cities to cemeteries, but it was only last year that the Estonian government established a working group to map Monuments throughout the country.

322 red monuments were found, of which the working group recommends removing 244, in line with the situation in Latvia.

The parliament passed a law according to which symbols that incite hatred, occupation, aggression, genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes may not be displayed on buildings and monuments. In March, the president Alar Karis returned the law to Parliament for clarification.

The debate continues about how far the removal of symbols can go: does the ceiling painting of the Estonia Theater with Soviet soldiers and red flags also incite hatred? What about the five-pointed red star on the tower of a house during Stalinism?

Map of Estonia in the corridor of Maardu elementary school.

National symbols in the Estonian language class.

Maardun the elementary school’s facade is Soviet-era gray silicate. Inside, the school is as if decorated in blue-black-white Estonia: paper national flowers, poplars, paper national birds flying on the walls, barn swallows hang from the ceilings. There are flags and coats of arms, as well as an exhibition of Estonian literature.

There are Estonian words with picture explanations on the walls. In the canteen, next to the word “flour” is flour, next to “rice” are rice grains, and next to “oatmeal” is a packet of oatmeal.

Despite all the efforts, the school’s Estonian teachers consider the transition to teaching in the Estonian language too quick and abrupt.

“According to my experience, children want to study Estonian, but the change should happen gradually,” says the Estonian teacher Marlene Luga.

Almost all students do not have the motivation to work hard for Estonia.

“They say that my parents have managed to speak Russian. Why wouldn’t I manage”, says Julia Strukova.

Estonian teachers take children to Kadriorg park and movies in Tallinn, away from Maardu to places where they see people who speak Estonian.

Over the years, advocates of a Russian-language school system have been labeled as pro-Russian, and the topic has become politicized. The timetable for the change has been postponed many times before the law enacted last year.

In the 1970s, the principal of Maardu elementary school, Vassili Muhhin, attended a school in Ämari, Estonia, where Estonian was not taught. Now he is preparing for the test of the highest C1 level in Estonia.

Principal Muhhin criticizes the transition to Estonian-language education cautiously, although he considers the goal to be unrealistic.

“Most of the school’s teachers pass the C1 language test at the advanced level and can speak, but teaching Estonian is a different matter, and you don’t learn it in a year,” Muhhin commented. Not all students succeed in teaching in Estonian. The support staff will leave the school at the first opportunity, Muhhin anticipates.

There is a shortage of teaching materials that support language exchange and, above all, of teachers.

At the coffee table in the teacher’s room, eyes turn to the young Estonian teacher Marlen Luga. Will he continue?

“I accept offers. This school also offered first class,” says Luga.

Teacher Marlen Luga taught national symbols in the Estonian class of 1B students in honor of Independence Day at the end of February.

Ministry of Education justifies the transition to Estonian-language teaching by connecting students to the Estonian-language community of values ​​and information, and by improving further study and career opportunities for Russian-speaking young people.

At the end of elementary school, less than half of the students in Russian-speaking schools knew Estonian at an intermediate level, B1. Also in Estonia’s trademark, the PISA exams, the skills of Russian-speaking school students were about a year behind Estonian-speaking students. In language immersion classes, the results have been better.

1.B’s children shout out the answers to the competition when Estonian teacher Marlen Luga asks about the colors of the barn swallow.

“Black.”

“White.”

Sometimes someone says the color in Russian, but then the teacher tells you to look at the fuse tag on the wall.

When first graders are asked where they speak Estonian, the answer is usually the same as Jelisaveta Trots and Artjom Furs:

“Mainly here at school,” says Jelisaveta.

“I don’t speak yet, only here in class,” says Artjom.

Do you have to know Estonia?

“Yes, because I want to go to Tallinn,” says Artjom.

1 B student Artjom Furs colored the flag in Estonian class. “I can already read in Estonian,” he says, reading Estonian words on the walls in the Latin alphabet.