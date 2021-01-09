Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas found it impossible to discuss the issue of joining the republic to Russia at a referendum. He wrote about this on January 9 on his Facebook page.

As the politician recalled, the constitution of Estonia states that the country is an independent and sovereign democratic republic.

“In my opinion, all Estonian political forces should unequivocally condemn such a proposal,” he added.

According to Ratas, the Estonian president will do the same.

Earlier, deputies from the opposition Reform Party Urmas Kruuse, Ants Laaneots and Jüri Jaanson proposed to amend the draft law on the referendum on marriage with the following question: “Would it be better to live in the Republic of Estonia if the country were part of Russia?” Kruuse later withdrew the initiative.

On January 3, the Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, suggested that the Estonian authorities not “include the electoral memory.” This is how he responded to the statement of the speaker of the Estonian parliament Henn Põlluaas that the Tartu peace treaty, in which “the border between Estonia and Russia was agreed,” is still in effect.

Drozdenko invited the Estonian partners to recall the centuries-old history of finding the Chud land as part of Russia and the Russian Empire, or the history of the Soviet period.