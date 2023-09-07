Estonian Prime Minister Kallas refused to voluntarily resign after the scandal

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas refused to voluntarily resign after a scandal involving the sale of sanctioned goods to Russia, which involved her husband Arvo Hallik. Her words lead RIA News.

“I will not voluntarily leave the post of prime minister. I have a proposal: let the opposition initiate a vote of no confidence, and if they manage to convince the majority to support my resignation, then this will at least be a constitutional and legal instrument, ”she said.