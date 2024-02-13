Estonian Prime Minister Kallas will continue to work on a law on the demolition of Soviet monuments

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes that it is necessary to continue working on a law on the dismantling of Soviet monuments. Her words lead TASS.

“This law was passed in the Riigikogu [парламенте Эстонии], but sent back. We have an agreement in the coalition that it needs to be changed, and we must continue to work,” Kallas said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put the Estonian prime minister on the wanted list. According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Callas is wanted for the demolition of Soviet monuments in Estonia.

The Prime Minister called the decision unsurprising, noting that it was “a common intimidation tactic.”