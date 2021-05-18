Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reportedthat Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic Kaimo Kuusk, on Tuesday, May 18, arrived at the contact line in Donbass.

The ministry noted that Callas visited the area as part of a visit to Ukraine.

“During the trip to the Luhansk region, the delegation got acquainted with the work and infrastructure of the checkpoint (checkpoints of entry – exit)” Stanitsa Luganskaya “, which is planned to be modernized,” the message says.

According to the prime minister, Estonia is implementing a number of projects in the Donbass in the field of education, in particular, it helps to provide the population with the Internet, provides humanitarian aid and funds for the forest fund of the region, which suffered from fires a year ago. The head of the Estonian government announced plans to finance the purchase of 70 thousand seedlings for this purpose.

During her three-day visit to Ukraine, Callas has already met in Kiev with Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Meetings with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled for May 19.

On May 18, a 10-year-old girl was injured in the part of the Luhansk region controlled by Kiev. Presumably, a signal cartridge exploded in the playground where she was.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.