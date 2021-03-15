Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas has contracted the coronavirus. She announced this on her page in Facebook…

“Today I join thousands of Estonians who have tested positive for coronavirus,” she wrote. Of the symptoms of infection, she only had a mild fever.

The prime minister noted that she did not know where and how she could have been infected. According to her, until March 11, she was in self-isolation as contact with an infected person, after which she took a test. His result was negative, and Callas herself felt good, but she still tried to work remotely whenever possible.

The politician added that she will continue to fulfill her duties via the Internet, including leading the government.