Estonian Prime Minister Kallas: Trump's words on defense serve as an alarm clock for EU countries

Former US President Donald Trump's words about increasing defense spending are a wake-up call for some EU countries that are not allocating enough funds for these purposes. This was stated by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, writes RIA News.

She expressed hope that such states will begin to allocate more funds for defense. “The words of the American presidential candidate may serve as a wake-up call for some EU member states whose contribution is not so great,” the politician said.

Trump previously questioned NATO's desire to defend the United States.

He also announced plans to encourage Russian attacks on NATO countries that do not meet their financial obligations within the bloc. He called for a refusal to provide aid to other states on a gratuitous basis.