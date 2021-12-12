Estonian President Alar Karis refused to travel to the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing, China next February. This decision was made by the head of state for political reasons. On December 12, the local TV and radio broadcasting portal reports. ERR…

“Alar Karis said in an interview with Kanal2 TV that he does not plan to go to the Winter Olympics in China for political reasons,” the statement said.

According to the broadcaster, the Estonian leader stressed that the decision was made “together with the leaders of neighboring countries.”

On December 9, a spokesman for the Estonian government told the portal that the question of whether someone from the country’s leadership will go to the Olympic Games in Beijing has not yet been discussed in the Cabinet. A similar statement was made at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic.

At the same time, the press service of the Estonian Ministry of Culture confirmed that they had received an invitation to the Games, but said that the decision on a trip to the PRC of the head of the department Tiit Terik and Vice-Chancellor Tarvi Pyurn has not yet been made.

According to the ERR, the position of the Estonian authorities regarding the Olympics may also depend on the common position of the European Union, which is likely to be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers next week.

Earlier, on December 6, the United States announced its decision to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. It was noted that this step will not affect the participation of American athletes in the Games. The reason for the decision in Washington was called “the genocide in Xinjiang and other violations of human rights.”

A day later, the International Olympic Committee announced that it respects the US decision. The representative of the organization expressed the opinion that the presence or absence of government officials and diplomats at the Games is a personal decision of each government. At the same time, according to the head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, the Olympic Games will cease to exist if the IOC renounces political neutrality. He stated that the Games cannot be politicized.

Australia on December 8 announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. However, the national team of the country will take part in the competition as planned before this decision was made.

In turn, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the UK does not support a sports boycott of the 2022 Olympics in China, but the country’s ministers do not plan to attend the event. On the same day, Canada supported a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

On December 9, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, drew attention to the fact that in connection with the adoption of such decisions by a number of countries, one can speak of the collapse of world sports. According to her, the United States wants to dominate completely, on its own rules.

Also on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed that the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom will pay for boycotting the 2022 Olympics. He also assured that the absence of officials from some countries at the 2022 Olympics will not affect its success.

The XXIV Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022. The capital of the PRC was chosen as the venue at the session of the International Olympic Committee in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015.