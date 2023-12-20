Estonian police searched a tourist's car because of an “I'm Russian” sticker

Police officers in Estonia took away stickers from a tourist with the inscription “I am Russian.” Writes about this Capital Sport.

According to the portal, the biggest problems for Russians in the Baltic country began after the appearance of the so-called Russian flash mob. Activists print out stickers with the inscription “I am Russian” and distribute them free of charge to anyone who is willing to place them on their cars.

Such an action caused a negative reaction from Estonian law enforcement officers. Not only were all the stickers taken from one of the flash mob participants, but they also decided to have the car searched.

It is noted that recently two other Russian tourists with the Russian flag on their hats were also stopped by the police. “But after the display of the coat of arms of Slovakia, the conflict was resolved,” the publication writes.

Earlier it was reported that border guards in Estonia did not allow almost fifty foreign citizens into the republic at a checkpoint in the city of Narva on the border with Russia on December 16 and 17. In total, 45 foreigners were sent back to the territory of the Russian Federation. Among them are citizens of Moldova, Ukraine, Israel, Algeria, Turkey and Australia. In addition to them, nine Russians returned to their homeland.