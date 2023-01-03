Estonian national team players criticized at home for a photo with Russian coach Karpin

The Estonian national football team was criticized for a photo with Russian coach Valery Karpin. This is reported Postimees.

Former player of the European team Andrey Stepanov shared a picture in which, in addition to Karpin, there were the captain of the Estonian national team Konstantin Vasiliev, midfielder Sergei Zenev, assistant head coach Andres Oper and others. The MTU Jalgpallihaigla fan association expressed dissatisfaction with the publication of the photo.

“Despite the fact that this meeting was private and was not organized by them, as citizens of Estonia and representatives of the national team, they have a moral obligation to uphold the same values ​​that both the Estonian state and most of Europe stand for,” the representatives of the organization said. .

Karpin, who is a native of the Estonian city of Narva, has been the head coach of the Russian national team since the summer of 2021. Under his leadership, the team reached the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however, due to the sanctions of the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations, they lost the opportunity to compete for the right to participate in the tournament.