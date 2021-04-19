The Estonian Foreign Ministry hopes that the European Union will not restrict entry for Russian citizens, as ex-President Toomas Hendrik Ilves proposed to do. This was announced on Monday, April 19, by the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Eva-Maria Liimets.

“I followed this discussion and really hope that the relationship will not develop to such an extent that such drastic measures will have to be taken. <...> We certainly support democratic forces and civil society in Russia. In this light, people-to-people contacts are very important, ”she told the portal. ERR…

Liimets stressed that ordinary people come from Russia, adding that it is necessary to encourage the possibility of such contacts in order to continue cultural contacts and help Russian civil society “to stay strong”.

On the eve of the former President of Estonia announced the need to introduce a temporary ban on travel to the EU countries from Russia. In his opinion, Russians should be left with the opportunity to come to the EU only in exceptional cases for family reasons.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa pointed out that people who make such calls are sick. He noted that if the author of the statement is still mentally healthy, then he, most likely, uses such statements to advertise his image and is not capable of anything else.

The deputy also stressed that many countries are fighting for Russians as the best tourists. Chepa cited as an example that “the Turks got nervous” in connection with the recent restriction of air traffic between Russia and Turkey and, accordingly, a decrease in the tourist flow from the country.

In addition, Chepa considered that Ilves’ statements have only one purpose – to “please the United States.”