Estonian elections | Security became the main theme in the Estonian elections – Kaja Kallas’ reform party is the early favorite

Estonia will vote for a new parliament on Sunday. A new party is entering the Riigikogu, but the elections in particular are two contests between Kaja Kallas of the reform party and Ekren Martin Helme of the conservative People’s Party.

European the new iron lady and cassandra. Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas has received several nicknames during the past year.

After the start of the Russian war of aggression, Europe has listened to Kalla with a close ear, especially in security matters, because Estonia knew how to suspect Vladimir Putin intentions even when many others do not.

The international appreciation has also brought popularity at home. Kallas of the market-liberal reform party heads to Sunday’s elections as a clear early favorite.

At the end of February, 38 percent of Estonians wanted Kallas to continue as prime minister, according to Estonian public radio ERR from the survey made. Next, the most popular party leaders, the center party Jüri Ratas and Ekren of the conservative People’s Party Martin Helme follow far behind with 19.5 and 12 percent approval ratings.

Estonia will vote on Sunday, February 5, for 101 representatives to the Estonian Parliament, or Riigikogu. Early voting started already on Monday, and voting can be done both electronically on a computer and at polling stations.

There are currently five parties in the Estonian parliament. The government is made up of the Reform Party, the conservative centre-right Isänmaa and the Social Democrats. In the opposition are the Center Party and the conservative Estonian People’s Party Ekre.

The Reform Party, which has already dominated several consecutive Estonian elections, leads opinion polls. During the last few weeks, the support has melted, but still reaches just under 30 percent. The next Ekre is about ten percentage points away.

Estonian the election race is framed in the media and public debate as a duel between the liberal reform party and the conservative Ekre. The arrangement benefits the reform party, the assistant professor of political sociology estimates Mari-Liis Jakobson from Tallinn University.

“Many present the issue in such a way that you can be either on the side of the reform party or Ekre. It creates pressure on people who would otherwise not support the reform party, but want to prevent Ekre from coming to power.”

Many parties have refused government cooperation with the right-wing populist Ekre. Despite the confrontation, the liberal voices are partly dispersing.

The liberal party Estonia 200 has clearly exceeded the required five percent vote threshold in the polls, and it is believed that it will enter the Riigikogu. In the opinion polls at the end of February, the party’s support was greater than that of the Social Democrats and Fatherland.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas celebrated Estonia’s independence in Tallinn on February 24, which was also the anniversary of the start of the Russian war of aggression.

Eesti 200 promises to offer Estonia a long-term plan. In practice, however, its political program is close to that of the Reform Party. According to Jakobson, the new party is a likely government partner for the reform party.

The Greens and Parempoolsed, i.e. the right wing, are also aspiring to the Riigikogu, whose support in polls has not reached five percent.

Elections below On February 24, Estonia spectacularly celebrated its independence. The same day was the anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion. Defense policy has become a central election theme, Jakobson says.

However, it does not lead to a very heated election debate, because “defense policy is not a very controversial topic”.

Estonia has increased its defense budget, and its arms aid to Ukraine in relation to the gross national product is greater than that of any other country, even more than one percent of the gross national product.

Emphasizing security during the elections is an advantage of the Reform Party, as the promotion of strong national defense is one of its key priorities. But in practice, all parties are quite unanimous on security matters: no one is cutting defense spending or stopping support for Ukraine.

Nationalist Ekre’s motto is “Estonia first” known from other countries. The party adapts its populism to reflect the feelings of the people, which has been seen, for example, in the immigration debate.

Ekre has indeed warned about the large number of war refugees arriving from Ukraine, but he moderated his anti-immigration rhetoric during the elections.

“Ukrainian refugees are more accepted than refugees who previously came through the Mediterranean,” says Jakobson.

According to Jakobson, Ekre is communicating that he puts Estonians first, while the current government has put Ukrainians first.

“But even Ekre’s supporters would hardly be happy if the party completely withdrew from supporting Ukraine.”

Since Estonia is united in defense matters, Ekre tries to shift the discussion to economic policy. It blames the reform party for economic uncertainty and inflation, which rose to the highest level in the eurozone in the summer.

“ “Ekre promises to save Estonia from the bad economic situation”

The prices of electricity bills already got so expensive last winter that the government had to compensate them. The increased prices of living expenses and food are also felt in the everyday life of many Estonians.

“Ekre promises to save Estonia from a bad economic situation.”

Center Party was the second largest party in Estonia in the last election, but its popularity has clearly decreased from the high 23 percent at the time.

One clear reason is the confusion of Estonia’s Russian-speaking population.

About 315,000 of Estonia’s 1.3 million inhabitants speak Russian as their mother tongue. About a quarter of them have Russian citizenship.

The Center Party has had great support from Estonian Russian-speakers, especially after the 2007 statue controversy, when the party opposed the transfer of the Tallinn bronze warrior. However, Russian-speakers’ trust in the center decreased when the party was part of the government, which was planning a school reform that would abolish Russian-language schools, says Jakobson.

Election advertisement of the Estonian 200 party in Pärnu. The liberal party is entering the Estonian parliament for the first time.

The war has further increased the insecurity of Estonian Russian-speaking voters, which may manifest as staying at home. The status of the Estonian people is one of the central election themes, and last year the government decided, among other things, to abolish Russian-language schools and to deny gun licenses to Russian citizens.

Kaja A coalition government of liberal parties led by Kallas seems to be the most likely outcome of the election. However, it is also possible that Helme gets to assemble a government around Ekre.

After the 2019 elections, the Center Party formed a coalition with Ekre and Isänmaa, and Jüri Ratas became prime minister. Now it seems that only the seat of the auxiliary party is available for the centre.

The balance of power may also depend on the turnout, which the winter vacation week may decrease, Jakobson estimates.

“It’s a complicated playing field.”