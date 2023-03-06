Estonian elections | 92 percent of the votes counted, the Prime Minister’s party winning the Estonian elections

Ekre’s support for criticizing Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ Ukraine policy slipped in the last moments before the elections.

In Estonia voted on Sunday for the new parliament.

Based on preliminary polls, the Prime Minister Kaja Kallasen the reform party would be the clear winner of the election with about 30 percent of the votes. The national conservative Ekre party, which is critical of the arms aid directed to Ukraine, was expected to remain at around 14 percent in support. The party has considered that Estonia should not weaken its relations with Russia by arming Ukraine.

After the polls closed at 8:00 p.m., the turnout was 63.7 percent, which is the same as in the elections four years ago, the Estonian Broadcasting Company said. ERR.

The news agency Reuters reported at midnight that when about 92 percent of the votes had been counted, the reform party was in the lead with 32 percent support. Ekre, who was in second place, had received more than 15 percent of the votes.

News agency In a recent interview with AFP, Kallas said he supports “an open, Western-minded, European and wise country”:

“My biggest competitor [Ekre] thinks that we should not help or support Ukraine and that we should only pursue our own interests.”

The slide in Ekre’s support in opinion polls has been sudden, as in polls conducted after mid-February, its support was at the same level as in the 2019 elections, i.e. at 18 percent.

The popularity of Kallas and the Reform Party shot up soon after the war in Ukraine expanded a year ago. Before that, Kallas was not at all that popular as a prime minister, and Ekre briefly overtook the Reform Party as Estonia’s most popular party in polls.

Ekre has also demanded an end to accepting Ukrainian refugees and curbing immigration in order to protect Estonian workers. The election is also affected by the 18.6 percent inflation rate, which is one of the highest in the EU.

Race for second place the mantle of the largest party was tough, because the center party, which Kallas kicked out of the government last summer, has collected about 16 percent of the votes in the polls.

The Center Party has traditionally been popular with Estonia’s large Russian-speaking minority. However, its support for the government’s Ukraine policy has alienated some of them. Russian speakers make up about a quarter of Estonia’s population.

The surprise of the elections may be the liberal Eesti 200 party, which increased its support during the beginning of the year, and passed Ekre in the latest support survey.

“It is clear that what happens in Ukraine is also very important for Estonia. Maybe people have forgotten the meaning of independence,” said the 35-year-old engineer Juhan Ressar at a polling station in Tallinn for AFP.

Ekrä is a profitable 62-year-old pensioner By Pyotr Mahon disagreed:

“We have a big neighbor, Russia, and it is very dangerous. If the war started, we would be on the front line.”