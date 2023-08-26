Delfi: Estonian border guards fined driver €400 for St. George ribbon

Estonian border guards fined the driver 400 euros for wearing a St. George ribbon on a car. About it informs Delphi Portal.

The incident took place at the border checkpoint in Narva on 24 August. The car with a 39-year-old Estonian citizen was driving from Russia, he had a St. George ribbon hanging on the rear-view mirror, for which he received a fine.

On April 20, the Estonian police announced that a temporary ban on public gatherings using St. George ribbons, flags of Russia and the USSR, and Soviet military uniforms is being introduced in the republic. Later, the Estonian parliament passed a law prohibiting the display of symbols associated with military aggression. Citizens who violate the new law face fines or arrest.