Estonia will donate 27 city buses and 13 electric generators to Ukraine

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its intention to help Kyiv by donating buses and power generators, reports RIA News.

“The Foreign Ministry, together with the Ministry of Economy and Communications and the Transport Department, will send 27 city buses to Ukraine to restore transport links there and improve the life of Ukrainians, as well as 13 electric generators,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmasa Reinsalu stressed the need to provide Kyiv with not only military, but also humanitarian assistance. According to him, in this way Tallinn helps Ukrainians to better cope with everyday tasks.

Earlier, Poland increased the loan to Ukraine for the arrangement and protection of checkpoints on the border of the republic up to 160 million euros. In addition, it will be possible to conclude contracts for work under this loan not until December 31, 2022, but until December 31, 2024.