Estonia | When Marju Lauristin finished her speech, at least a million people grabbed a neighbor’s hand – and soon Estonia regained its independence

Marju Lauristin spoke in Tallinn on the 50th anniversary of the division of Europe on August 23, 1989.

“Now hold each other’s hands,” said Marju Lauristin in August 1989. A chain of people over 670 kilometers long was born from Tallinn to Vilnius, and soon Estonia regained its independence. Now he warns that no agreements can be made with Russia.

Idea felt Marju from Lauristin unrealistic. How would it be possible to form a chain of people through the entire Baltic?

But the leader of the Estonian People’s Front movement Edgar Savisaar had proposed, and just weeks later, Lauristin was standing in the tower of Tall Hermann, Tallinn’s medieval defensive fortress.