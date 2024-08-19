Monday, August 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Estonia | When Marju Lauristin finished her speech, at least a million people grabbed a neighbor’s hand – and soon Estonia regained its independence

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Estonia | When Marju Lauristin finished her speech, at least a million people grabbed a neighbor’s hand – and soon Estonia regained its independence
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Marju Lauristin spoke in Tallinn on the 50th anniversary of the division of Europe on August 23, 1989. Picture: Erich Norman / EFA

“Now hold each other’s hands,” said Marju Lauristin in August 1989. A chain of people over 670 kilometers long was born from Tallinn to Vilnius, and soon Estonia regained its independence. Now he warns that no agreements can be made with Russia.

Idea felt Marju from Lauristin unrealistic. How would it be possible to form a chain of people through the entire Baltic?

But the leader of the Estonian People’s Front movement Edgar Savisaar had proposed, and just weeks later, Lauristin was standing in the tower of Tall Hermann, Tallinn’s medieval defensive fortress.

#Estonia #Marju #Lauristin #finished #speech #million #people #grabbed #neighbors #hand #Estonia #regained #independence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mayor Game | “I’ve been beaten” – Juhana Vartiainen talks about her difficult period in the leadership of Helsinki

Mayor Game | "I've been beaten" - Juhana Vartiainen talks about her difficult period in the leadership of Helsinki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]