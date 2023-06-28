The Estonian Ministry of Culture wanted to oblige refugees to learn Estonian and collect money from those who refused

The Estonian Ministry of Culture has come up with a bill obliging refugees to learn Estonian, reports Telegram-channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

According to the document, if the “recipient of international protection” does not attend language courses, then their organizer will recover from the refugee the costs incurred for organizing the courses.

The Ministry intends to oblige all refugees who have reached the age of 18 to learn the national language.

In December 2022, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the country does not want a new community that does not speak Estonian.