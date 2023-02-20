Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu called on the EU to supply Ukraine with a million shells in six months

The press service of the Estonian Foreign Ministry reported that the head of the department, Urmas Reinsalu, called on the countries of the European Union to transfer one million artillery shells to Ukraine in six months due to the country’s urgent need for ammunition, reports RIA News.

“According to the Estonian proposal, the EU countries can provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells through joint purchases,” the minister said.

He clarified that it would take about four years to produce and transfer such a quantity of ammunition to Kyiv. In this regard, he called on the EU states to significantly increase their production capacity in order to cope with the task in half a year.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, during his visit to Kyiv, promised his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to provide additional military assistance. He stressed that the White House will provide additional support to Kyiv, because “democracy stands to the last, America stands to the last, peace stands to the last with Ukraine.”