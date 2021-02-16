The Estonian parliament has called on the European Union (EU) to develop a policy of sanctions against Moscow. The corresponding statement in defense of civil liberties in Russia was adopted by the deputies on Monday, February 15, reports the Baltic Times.

Thus, 62 parliamentarians supported the initiative, three voted against, 28 abstained, seven were absent, and one vote was “neutral”. There are 101 deputies in total.

The chairman of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs, Marko Mihkelson, stressed that Tallinn has no right to tell Russians about their future, however, it cannot remain indifferent when “Russia, as a member state of the Council of Europe, has consistently ignored its international obligations to ensure the freedoms and rights of its citizens, especially that this was accompanied by a growing aggressiveness in foreign policy and an obvious permissiveness in diplomacy. “

According to him, relations between the EU and Russia are currently at their lowest level.

Earlier it became known that Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland are compiling their own sanctions list of persons who, in their opinion, are responsible for the situation with Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) after his return to Russia.

On February 9, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, allowed the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. He can exercise his right and come up with an initiative to accept the restrictions. He also announced the coming decision of the century regarding Russia. It is about choosing between cooperation and confrontation.

On February 2, the court changed Navalny’s suspended sentence to a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. This decision drew strong criticism from Western countries.